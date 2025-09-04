India informs about releasing more water in Sutlej River

ISLAMABAD: Indian High Commissioner has on Thursday informed about release of more water from two points of Sutlej River, ARY News reported.

Indian High Commission in Islamabad has informed to the authorities about high flood alert at 8:00am on Thursday morning after releasing water from Sutlej at Harike and below Firozpur.

The high commission had earlier conveyed information about the release of water from Sutlej River on Wednesday.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) yesterday predicted more rainfall in upper areas of the country during next 24 to 48 hours.

“Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Lahore are expected to receive heavy rainfall in next 24 hours,” NDMA stated.

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in Gujrat and surrounding areas, with 506 millimeters of rainfall recorded in just 20 hours.

According to the deputy commissioner, the downpour caused Qamar Sialvi Road’s storm-drain to overflow, flooding nearby houses and shops. Similarly, Katchery Road and WAPDA Colony were submerged as rain and floodwaters surged into residential and commercial properties.

Meanwhile, Bhimber Nullah swelled to dangerous levels, creating a situation of severe flooding in the area.

“Southern parts of Punjab and Sindh likely to be lashed by rains under the influence of this weather system,” NDMA yesterday said.

NDMA said that Sindh’s coastal districts Badin, Sujawal and Thar Parkar could receive heavy rainfall.

Extremely heavy rainfall and discharge of water in rivers from India have unleashed extraordinary flooding situation in Punjab.

“Flood streams of Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers will meet at Punjnad on September 04 or 05 and feared to create an exceptionally high flood situation,” NDMA stated.

NDMA said that a huge floodwater flow will move towards Guddu in Sindh from Head Punjnad.