India's alleged interference in Canada was 'horrific mistake,' says Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday India made “a horrific mistake” by thinking it could interfere as aggressively as it allegedly did in Canada’s sovereignty.

Justin Trudeau made the remark two days after Canada kicked out six Indian diplomats, linking them to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada and alleging a broader effort to target Indian dissidents in the country.

The Canadian leader’s comments were the strongest he has made in a year-long dispute that plunged bilateral relations to a new low.

“The Indian government made a horrific mistake in thinking that they could interfere as aggressively as they did in the safety and sovereignty of Canada,” he told an independent probe into foreign interference in Canadian politics.

In response, India’s foreign ministry issued a terse two-line statement, saying Trudeau’s deposition confirmed New Delhi’s stand that Canada had provided no evidence to support its allegations against Indian diplomats.

“The responsibility for the damage that this cavalier behaviour has caused to India-Canada relations lies with Prime Minister Trudeau alone,” the foreign ministry statement said.
Trudeau said Ottawa could take further steps to ensure Canadians’ security but declined to give details.

India denies the allegations of interference and has expelled six Canadian diplomats in a tit-for-tat move.

