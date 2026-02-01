India is behind terrorist attacks in Balochistan, says Mohsin Naqvi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has stated that India was behind the recent terrorist attacks carried out across Balochistan.

Speaking alongside Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti during an important briefing, Mohsin Naqvi said the attacks were carefully planned but successfully thwarted.

He praised the security forces for mounting a strong response, adding that every attack tells a story of how Pakistan’s forces defended the country.

Mohsin Naqvi said none of the attackers managed to escape and all terrorists involved were tracked down and killed.

Praising the provincial leadership, Naqvi described Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti as a courageous leader who is leading from the front, adding that terrorism could be eliminated if more leaders showed similar resolve.

The interior minister reiterated that India was behind both the terrorists and the attacks, stressing the need to expose this to the international community. He said India planned the attacks in Balochistan and that Pakistan would pursue not only the attackers but also their handlers and facilitators.

Mohsin Naqvi Naqvi further claimed that evidence was available regarding those directing the terrorists and the locations from where operations were carried out. He said Pakistan would reveal how these actors present themselves publicly while supporting terrorism behind the scenes.

“Terrorism is being sponsored by India, and we will expose this to the world. No matter what India does, it will face defeat just as it has in the past. India is not only financing these attacks but is also involved in their planning and strategy. These are not ordinary terrorists — India is backing them. Together, we will confront and defeat terrorism,” he said