India issues visas to 188 Pakistani pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: India issued visas to 188 Pakistani pilgrims for the annual Urs of Hazrat Amir Khusro in New Delhi, ARY News reported.

According to Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs, the pilgrims will depart from Lahore and stay in New Delhi from April 12 to 18.

The Ministry Affairs has instructed the pilgrims to arrive in Lahore for necessary training and to obtain travel documents before their departure.

Yesterday, in a landmark act of interfaith diplomacy, Pakistan issued 6,629 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi 2025—more than double the usual annual quota.

This unprecedented move marks the first such surge in over five decades and underscores Pakistan’s commitment to religious freedom and regional harmony.

The visas allow thousands of yatrees to visit some of the most sacred Sikh sites in Pakistan, including Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

This record-setting initiative stands as a beacon of spiritual diplomacy in a region often mired in political strife. While tensions between India and Pakistan persist, Pakistan’s gesture has garnered international recognition for placing cultural and religious values above political divides. At a time when India is tightening its visa policies, particularly for religious minorities, Pakistan’s open-handed approach has been seen as a powerful contrast and a statement of intent for interfaith outreach.

As thousands of Sikh devotees make their way to Pakistan for Baisakhi 2025, the festival has become more than a religious celebration—it’s now a symbol of hope, unity, and cross-border kinship. Pakistan’s initiative highlights how nations can lead with empathy, using faith as a unifying force in divisive times.

With this historic decision, Pakistan has not just opened its borders—it has opened hearts, setting a powerful example for the world: when diplomacy meets devotion, peace has a chance to prevail.