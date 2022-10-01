India jail offering rent a room service

An India jail is allowing people to rent a room to experience the feeling of being locked up for INR 500 per day.

An Indian news agency, the Haldwani Jail in Uttarakhand state in India is letting people experience the feeling of being locked up. Its superintendent, speaking with the media, said the people can stay for any number of days after paying INR 500.

The bizarre thing is that anyone, who has not committed any crime, can avail the facility.

The superintendent of Haldwani Jail added that permission is needed from the higher authorities for staying in the room which will be provided in the old wing.

There is a reason why the police station is offering the service called Bandhan Yog. People believe in horoscopes and some believe that their life is not turned for the better due to horoscope mistakes.

It is pertinent to mention that some people think that spending time in jail would help their cause.

