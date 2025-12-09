Setback for ICC ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is facing an unexpected broadcast crisis just two months before the T20 World Cup, after JioStar of India has reportedly apprised the ICC that it will be unable to fulfil the remaining two years of its three-year media-rights deal.

The ICC T20 World Cup, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will begin on February 27.

According to a report of The Economic Times, the Reliance Industries-backed broadcaster network cited mounting financial losses as the reason it cannot continue with its $3bn agreement, which covers ICC events through to 2027.

Audited accounts show that JioStar’s provisions for expected losses on sports-content deals more than doubled in a year from Rs.12,319 crore to Rs.25,760 crore in one financial year.

Following JioStar’s notice, the ICC has reopened the bidding process for the 2026–29 India media-rights cycle, seeking around $2.4bn. Sony Pictures Networks India, Netflix, an applicant with no prior experience in live sport, and Amazon Prime Video are said to be among the potential contenders, though none has publicly declared interest given the scale of investment required.

JioStar secured the $3bn ICC media rights package for 2024–27, but heavy losses reportedly incurred from the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy are believed to have triggered the rethink.

It is supposed that JioStar’s financial difficulties took a further beating after the Indian government’s ban on real-money gaming, which had been the single largest advertiser in the sport.

Despite the turbulence, JioStar continues to air India’s home series against South Africa.

ICC T20 World Cup schedule unveiled

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place from February to March 2026, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with Rohit Sharma assuming the responsibilities as its ambassador.

Former India 2024 T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma will be the ambassador of the tournament.

“I am pleased to announce that the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy winning captain Rohit Sharma will be the brand ambassador for the T20 World Cup 2026,” said ICC President Jay Shah.