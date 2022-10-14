India likely to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

NEW DELHI: The Indian cricket team is likely to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 and it is certainly on the agenda of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), ARY News reported on Friday, quoting reports.

According to a report published on Indian cricket website, the Pakistan tour for next year’s Asia Cup is on the agenda of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of Annual General Meeting (AGM) on October 18.

The report claimed that India was open to travelling to Pakistan for participating in the tournament. “However, India’s visit will be subject to the clearance of the government”, a BCCI official told the publication.

“There is always the possibility of staging the event in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as was done for this year’s Asia Cup, but the BCCI memo appears to indicate otherwise,” the report stated.

Pakistan will host the 50-over Asia Cup 2023 before the ICC Cricket World Cup in India, scheduled in October and November. India last visited Pakistan in 2008 to participate in the Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will face India in their T20 World Cup 2022 tournament opener at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.

