India's Confused Plan: Messing Up Its Own Foreign Policy

Think about how countries get along – it all comes down to trust. It’s not just a feeling, it’s about people believing you’ll do what you say. When there’s trust, countries work well together, plans go smoothly, and people agree with their leaders. But if you look at what India’s doing on the world stage right now, it’s so all over the place, it’s hard to tell what they’re even trying to achieve. It makes you wonder if they actually mean what they say. This mix-up leaves everyone – friends and enemies – totally baffled, asking: “What exactly does India want?”

Prime Minister Modi’s government always talks tough. They loudly criticize China for being aggressive at their shared border, often saying the border is “bloody” and promising they won’t give up even an inch of land. This strong talk goes down really well at home, makes people feel patriotic, and shows the world that India won’t back down from China. Their public message is clear, firm, and leaves no room for doubt.

But hang on, behind all that tough talk, something very different is happening. In private meetings, at business gatherings, and in talks with other countries, New Delhi sounds surprisingly friendly. India seems to be actively trying to build closer business and diplomatic ties with China, even though they’re publicly slamming them. This “hot and cold” approach has left everyone watching completely confused. Is India really the strong defender it claims to be, or is it quietly getting closer to the very country it calls an enemy? These mixed messages have really hurt India’s trustworthiness.

For the United States, this isn’t just some faraway problem. Washington has spent decades trying to make India a strong democratic friend to stand up against China in Asia. They imagined India would be the important “security helper,” keeping things fair and calm against aggressive powers. But what America sees now is a friend loudly criticizing Beijing in public while seemingly giving them a hug in private. To support India as a shield against bad guys, only to see it dancing around with those same bad guys, is incredibly frustrating. This inconsistency makes people seriously doubt if India can be relied on in groups like the Quad, in other security agreements, and for the bigger goal of a free and open Asia.

The confusion for ordinary Indians is just as big. For many, China isn’t just a rival; it’s seen as the “best friend” of Pakistan, a country that constantly threatens India’s safety. Every Chinese product in an Indian home is a quiet reminder of China’s economic power and how it helps Pakistan’s military. So, when a government that wraps itself in the flag of nationalism seems to be getting friendly with Beijing, it feels less like smart leadership and more like selling out the country’s honour. Many Indians are now openly asking: how can leaders who claim to care so much about national pride also get closer to the main supporter of their biggest enemy? This two-sided approach breaks down public trust and creates a big gap between what the government says it wants and what people think it’s actually doing.

At the very heart of this confused plan is Prime Minister Modi himself. He came to power promising a stronger, prouder India that wouldn’t be shy on the world stage. People expected his foreign policy to be brave and super clear. Instead, what’s happened seems less like a proper strategy and more like making things up as they go along. By constantly switching between fighting and making up, Modi risks pushing away important friends while also making enemies feel stronger. What was once a powerful roar has, sadly, turned into a confusing whisper. Without a clear, steady plan, India’s dreams of being a world leader look more and more empty and unconvincing.

The results of this approach spread out across the region and beyond. When a country as important as India seems so unreliable, it naturally makes the region unstable and weakens the combined efforts of democratic nations. No country can credibly try to be friends with both sides of a major global disagreement forever. Eventually, that risky balancing act is going to fall apart. India’s mixed messages on China have already hurt its reputation around the world and, more importantly, are gambling with the long-term safety and wealth of its people. Friends are confused, rivals feel stronger, and India’s planned place in the world looks more and more unsure.

For the United States, these happenings strongly suggest that India might be less of a reliable partner and more of an unpredictable problem. Years of investing in India to make it a security anchor are now definitely being re-thought, with growing doubts about whether New Delhi can ever truly play the important role Washington had first imagined.

For ordinary Indians, the mixed messages hurt even more. China’s close friendship with Pakistan means that China getting stronger directly threatens India’s safety. To see their leaders working with China despite this big threat is widely seen as a real betrayal. Many citizens see it not as clever politics but as a dangerous mistake that limits India’s choices and possibly reduces its own power.

Meanwhile, India’s confused plan is actively changing older, existing friendships. Russia, which has historically been India’s most loyal strategic friend, has notably started to become closer to Pakistan. Recently, Moscow has actively tried to build closer ties with Pakistan, even as Pakistan surprisingly didn’t object to Russia reaching out to India. This huge change, especially striking given their long-standing Cold War alliances, really shows how India’s muddled diplomacy has weakened traditional loyalties. President Vladimir Putin’s clear statement that Pakistan is Russia’s “most important partner” further highlights a big shift in the region that increasingly pushes India aside.

The truth is, the world is starting to see something India might not want to admit. What was supposed to be strong, no-nonsense leadership is looking more like a series of mixed signals. Friends abroad don’t quite know where India stands, people in India are left scratching their heads, and rivals are quietly feeling more confident. Instead of moving towards the global influence it’s been chasing, India risks falling into the opposite role—seen not as a steady hand, but as a country struggling to find its way on the world stage.