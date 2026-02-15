India outclass Pakistan in ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

India cricket team recorded their first victory in the ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 with a convincing eight-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan at the Terdthai Cricket Ground on Sunday.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan endured a difficult outing against a disciplined Indian bowling unit and were bowled out for just 93 in 18.5 overs.

Early strikes left Pakistan under pressure as Yusra Amir fell for one to Saima Thakor, while Omaima Sohail was dismissed for one by Jintimani Kalita, reducing them to 15-2 inside the first four overs.

The middle order failed to recover from the early blows.

Eman Naseer was run out after scoring four, Hafsa Khalid managed just one before falling to Thakor, and Huraina Sajjad added only two before being removed by Radha Yadav.

Amid the collapse, Shawaal Zulfiqar offered resistance with a fighting 23 off 29 balls, including three boundaries, before Yadav struck again.

Anosha Nasir chipped in with 17 but was run out, while Gull Rukh contributed 21 off 28 deliveries, hitting a four and a six, before falling to Prema Rawat.

Chasing a modest target, India completed the task comfortably, reaching the total in just 10.1 overs with two wickets down.

The star of the chase was Dinesh Vrinda, who produced a dominant unbeaten 55 off 29 balls, smashing 12 boundaries to seal the win.

Anushka Sharma supported with a steady 24 off 26 balls before being dismissed by Momina Riasat.

Pakistan did manage an early breakthrough when Waheeda Akhtar removed opener Humaira Kazi for a first-ball duck, but it proved only a minor setback.

Tejal Hasabnis remained unbeaten on 12 off five balls, striking a four and a six to finish the chase in style.