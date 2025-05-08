‘War is devastation’: Ali Zafar calls for peace

Singer Ali Zafar has made a heartfelt appeal for peace between India and Pakistan, highlighting the grave consequences of war between two nuclear powers.

On Thursday, a day after their unprovoked missile attack on six different locations across the country, which martyred at least 31 civilians, India launched drone attacks across multiple cities of Pakistan, confirmed DG ISPR during a press conference in Rawalpindi, adding that 25 Indian drones were downed by the armed forces.

Singer Ali Zafar, who resides with his family in Lahore, said he heard the Walton Road blasts at his home and warned people against the consequences of the conflict between two nuclear-armed nations.

“We just heard blasts from our home,” he wrote.

Zafar, who also released a rendition of Naghma recently, to pay his tribute to the Pakistan Army, continued, “To those beating the drums of war, celebrating violence, provoking further conflict – do you truly understand what a war between two nuclear nations could mean? This isn’t a movie. War is devastation. Innocent lives – children, families – pay the price.”

“The world must wake up. We need peace, not posturing. Every life matters. Every nation deserves safety. The international community must intervene decisively – now – to halt this madness,” the singer appealed.

He concluded by saying, “Dialogue is the only real solution. Talk. Listen. Resolve. Billions of lives in the region and around the world depend on it.”

