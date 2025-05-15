Regional Voices Unite Against Indian Hegemony, Call for Dialogue After Pahalgam Incident

Islamabad: A chorus of international voices has called for an impartial investigation into the recent Pahalgam incident, implicitly backing Pakistan’s assertion of non-involvement in terrorist attacks. This sentiment emerged during a webinar on the India-Pakistan conflict and its impact on neighboring countries, organized by the Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development (AIERD).
Nepal’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Yuba Nath Lamsal, stated unequivocally that Pakistan’s call for an international probe into the Pahalgam incident indicates its lack of involvement in the attacks. He further criticized India’s “bad policy choice” of habitually blaming and provoking Pakistan, pushing it towards conflict.
Highlighting Pakistan’s positive role in the region, Yasiru Ranaraja, founding director of BRISL, recounted Pakistan’s crucial assistance to Sri Lanka in its fight against terrorism during President Musharraf’s tenure. He urged all parties to exercise patience and prioritize sustainable peace and development in the region.
Mr. Mahabub Alam Shah, Senior Vice-President of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s Overseas Wing, pointed out Bangladesh’s early resistance to perceived Indian “hegemonic influence.” He lamented the current stagnation of SAARC, an organization initiated by Bangladesh to foster regional cooperation and peace, attributing the setback to India’s present attitude. He stressed the urgent need to revitalize SAARC for the benefit of the entire region.
Dr. Li Hongmei, a Research Fellow at the Center for South Asian Studies, Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, echoed concerns about India’s regional relationships. She argued that India’s practical policies deviate from its stated commitment to cooperation, often resorting to confrontation and seeking to exclude Pakistan from regional forums. Dr. Li suggested that China could play a constructive role by offering economic opportunities and fostering regional development, urging neighboring countries to capitalize on China’s open market.
Veteran diplomats, Ambassador Shahid Hashmat and Ambassador Moin ul Haq, contributing from the audience, underscored the significance of cooperation and dialogue in resolving regional issues. Ambassador Moin ul Haq asserted that Pakistan has no desire for conflict, alleging that India has historically imposed wars on Pakistan, leaving it with no option but to respond despite exercising maximum restraint. Ambassador Hashmat emphasized that war itself is the problem, not the solution.
In a powerful message, Major General Abid Latif reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace and cooperation for mutual progress. However, he firmly stated Pakistan’s resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression.
Concluding the webinar, Shakeel Ahmad Ramay, CEO of AIERD, stressed the necessity of strengthening both official and track-II regional cooperation mechanisms to achieve lasting peace and prosperity. He called for the revival and strengthening of SAARC and emphasized that no single nation should act as a hegemonic power, advocating for equality among all countries.