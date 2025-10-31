India, Pakistan set to clash again

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced the schedule for the Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship on Friday, with arch-rivals Pakistan and India set to face each other on November 16.

Formerly known as the Emerging Asia Cup, the revamped event will run from November 14 to 23 at the West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The competition will consist of eight teams: Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, and Hong Kong, which will be divided into two groups of four.

Group A comprises Pakistan, India, the UAE, and Oman, while Group B features Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

According to the official schedule, Pakistan will open the tournament against Oman on November 14, while India will face the UAE later the same day.

The marquee Pakistan vs India clash is slated for November 16, followed by the semi-finals on November 21 and the final on November 23.

Unlike previous editions, the Rising Stars Championship will not include a Super Four stage.

The top two teams from each group will directly advance to the semi-finals, meaning Pakistan and India could meet a second time only if both qualify for the final.

Notably, the Test-playing nations, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, will send their ‘A’ teams, whereas UAE, Hong Kong, and Oman will participate with their full senior squads.

Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship Schedule

14 November 2025: Pakistan vs Oman

14 November 2025: India vs UAE

15 November 2025: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

15 November 2025: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

16 November 2025: UAE vs Oman

16 November 2025: India vs Pakistan

17 November 2025: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

17 November 2025: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

18 November 2025: Pakistan vs UAE

18 November 2025: India vs Oman

19 November 2025: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

19 November 2025: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

21 November 2025: Semi-final 1 (A1 vs B2)

21 November 2025: Semi-final 2 (B1 vs A2)

23 November 2025: Final