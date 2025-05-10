‘No art on burning border’: Nabeel Qureshi calls to ban Indian artists, creatives

Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, celebrated film director Nabeel Qureshi called for an immediate ban on creative collaborations with Indian artists.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Pakistani filmmaker Nabeel Qureshi urged the country’s showbiz industry and advertising community to stand together and say no to any creative collaborations with Indian directors, producers and even talents, in order for ‘our choices to reflect our reality’.

“We are a nation at war. Let our choices reflect our reality. No art on a burning border,” Qureshi wrote. “As war rages on our borders and innocent lives are lost in aggression. We are compelled to take a firm and moral stand.”

“We will no longer accept Indian directors, producers or artists/talents working in or for Pakistan,” asserted the ‘Khel Khel Mein’ director. “We urge all Pakistani advertising agencies, producers, clients and artists to immediately cut ties with Indian film-making artists and talents. This is not about politics. This is about principle. No more collaborations, credits and silence.”

“Don’t let them shoot drones and our commercial ads at the same time. You cannot launch missiles at us by night and direct our commercials by day,” Qureshi concluded.

