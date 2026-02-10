'India players get different, layered bats': Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa stirs social media storm during T20 World Cup 2026

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa has clarified his recent comments regarding the bats used by Indian players, stating that his intention was to praise Indian cricket.

Rajapaksa explained that his interview was misinterpreted and, in some instances, lost in translation. This clarification comes after he stirred controversy on social media with comments that some perceived as allegations of “bat tampering” against the Indian team. Following the backlash, the batter took to X to set the record straight.

“Indian cricket is incredibly advanced, from its systems and infrastructure to its equipment standards,” Rajapaksa stated. He further emphasized his point by adding, “Their bat manufacturers are truly among the best in the world.”

Acknowledging the confusion caused by his initial remarks, Rajapaksa admitted that he should have used clearer language in the interview to avoid such a misunderstanding.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa has made serious allegations against the Indian cricket team, questioning the bats used by Indian players in the tournament.

Speaking to NewsWire after the game, Rajapaksa claimed that Indian batters are using bats that generate far more power than those available to other teams.

“Indian players have bats that are far superior to the best bats we get. It feels as though a layer of rubber has been applied. I can’t imagine how that’s possible. These bats can’t even be bought by others — all players know this,” Rajapaksa was quoted as saying