India to pull out of Asia Cup 2025 in apparent anti-Pakistan move: Indian media

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly decided to withdraw from the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, citing ongoing tensions with Pakistan, according to Indian media reports.

A report published in The Indian Express stated that the BCCI has informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) of its decision to pull out of both the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, scheduled for next month in Sri Lanka, and the Men’s Asia Cup, slated for September, despite India being the host nation.

“One of the key reasons behind the move is that the ACC is currently headed by Mohsin Naqvi, who is not only the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) but also Pakistan’s Interior Minister,” the report said.

Quoting a BCCI source, the report added, “The Indian team cannot participate in a tournament organized by an ACC chief who also serves as a Pakistani minister. We are in constant communication with the Indian government on this matter.”

The move has raised serious doubts about the future of the Asia Cup 2025. The tournament, planned as a T20 event at a neutral venue, was set to feature five teams: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup, having won the title in 2023.

In 2023, the PCB, while hosting the Asia Cup, had implemented a hybrid model due to India’s refusal to play in Pakistan, resulting in India’s matches and the final being played in Sri Lanka. A month later Pakistan travelled to India to play in the 50-over World Cup.

Analysts have criticized India’s move, accusing it of politicizing sports and using cricketing decisions for domestic political leverage.