Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Reuters

India raises base import price of palm oil, gold

India raised the base import prices of gold, crude and refined palm oil, the government said in a statement on Tuesday, as prices rose in the world market.

The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.

India is the world’s biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold.

Commodity
New price in $
Old price in $
Crude palm oil
960
952
RBD palm oil
988
962
RBD palmolein
1,008
971
Crude soya oil
1,354
1,345
Gold
570
531
Silver
702
630

Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg.

