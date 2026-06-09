India raises jet fuel price for local airlines

India has launched a previously announced jet fuel price-stabilisation scheme for local ​airlines, with aviation turbine fuel to be ‌sold to carriers at a fixed price of 115 rupees ($1.21) per litre, 10% higher than previous prices, three ​industry sources said. Here are some details ​about the scheme:

If airlines join the scheme ⁠they will have to pay the fixed ​price of 115 rupees/litre for up to three ​years, even if global prices decline, as the extra payment will be used to replenish the fund.

Airlines that do ​not opt in to the scheme will ​continue to pay market-linked prices, which may be higher or ‌lower ⁠than the fixed price.

Indian airlines have so far not joined, two of the sources said.

Earlier this month, India approved the 100-billion-rupee fund for ​the scheme, ​amid rising ⁠costs linked to the Iran war.

The support will be provided in the form ​of interest-free advances to oil marketing ​companies ⁠to cover under-recoveries – the gap between market-linked jet fuel prices and the moderated rates charged to ⁠airlines.

Jet ​fuel prices account for up ​to 40% of airlines’ operating costs.