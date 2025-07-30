India releases water in Chenab River

LAHORE: India has released water in Chenab River, increasing the water lever in the river to medium flood at Marala headworks, Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has said in a statement.

The river water flow has surged to 1,76,000 cusecs at the Head Marala points, the FFD has stated. The FFD has apprehended further surge in water flow in the river.

“The upsurge in water level could submerge hundreds of acres of the land in Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Chiniot and Jhang,” flood forecasting body has said.

The water flow in Chenab was 70,000 cusecs two days ago, FFD said.

Earlier, the FFD had issued high alert for flooding in Chenab River during next 24 hours at Marala Headworks.

FFD forecast medium to high level flood in Chenab at Marala Barrage while medium flood in the river at Khanki and Qadirabad headworks during next 24 hours.

“The next monsoon weather system likely to arrive by August 5,” FFD said in its forecast.

The water flow at Indus and other major rivers likely to increase up to medium level under the influence of the upcoming monsoon spell.