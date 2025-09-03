India releases more water into Chenab, Sutlej rivers

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: River Chenab fuming in high flood again on Wednesday at Marala Headworks as India has released more water in Chenab and Sutlej rivers from upstream.

Indian High Commission in Islamabad has issued two flood alerts within few hours span about release of water into Chenab and Sutlej rivers at Harike and Firozpur.

The first alert was issued in the wee hours of Wednesday at 4:00am for Chenab and another flood alert was issued about release of water into Sutlej at 8:00 in the morning.

Tuesday evening at 6:00pm high flood alert was issued about Tavi River.

River Chenab has been in high flood at Marala Headworks after the water released from India has reached Pakistan soaring the river water flow to dangerous level.

“Chenab’s water flow at Head Marala has shoot to 5,49,000 cusecs today in comparison to routine flow of 98,000 cusecs yesterday,” Flood Forecasting Division said.

Chenab river has also been in high flood at Khanki and Qadirabad headworks with 3,67,000 cusecs water flow at Khanki and 2,53,000 cusecs at Qadirabad.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, the Indian High Commission informed Pakistani authorities early this morning about a high flood situation at Akhnoor in River Chenab.

Following the alert, the Ministry promptly conveyed the information to provincial chief secretaries, the chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the chairman of IRSA, DG PDMA Punjab, and the chief engineer of WAPDA.

The PDMA in its flood alert cautioned against soaring waters in Sutlej and Chenab rivers.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia has said that the civil administration as well as the armed forces and concerned departments have been on alert to ensure protection of the life and security of citizens.