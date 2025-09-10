India releases water into Sutlej River again

ISLAMABAD: India has released more water into the Sutlej River amid concerns of another wave of flooding in the river, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A high flood alert has been issued downstream of Harike and Ferozepur barrages in India.

The Indian High Commission has officially informed Islamabad about the high flood alert. The Ministry of Water Resources has informed all provincial chief secretaries and concerned departments about the water situation.

Yesterday also an alert of India’s water release into the Sutlej River was issued.

A flood stream after devastating the central Punjab region currently passing through the south Punjab.

The flood flow will move onward to Guddu Barrage in Sindh from Punjnad headworks.

Currently, the water inflow and outflow at Trimmu Barrage have been 2,79,908 cusecs, Sindh Information Department has stated. The water inflow and outflow at Punjnad Headworks have been 4,75,129 cusecs.

The water inflow at Guddu Barrage has surged to 502,844 cusecs while the outflow has been 492,443 cusecs, Sindh’s information department said.

The water inflow and outflow in Indus River at Sukkur Barrage has increased to 400,405 cusecs and 382,355 cusecs respectively, information department shared.

The water inflow and outflow in the river at downstream at Kotri Barrage has been 253, 145 cusecs and 251,745 cusecs respectively.