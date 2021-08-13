India should learn minority rights protection from Pakistan: Ramesh Kumar

ISLAMABAD: Expressing contentment over the apex court’s prompt action against the desecration and vandalizing of Bhong temple, the patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said Friday our state ensures the protection of its minorities collectively, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) lawmaker said the apex court has guaranteed the renovation and rehabilitation of the vandalized temple within a month.

India should learn from Pakistan when it comes to protecting minorities’ rights, Ramesh Kumar said today.

However, the top Hindu community representative lamented that the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has yet to make the payments it was required to make.

So far 95 people have been arrested in the top court order’s follow up, Kumar said, adding that he has made a request to the top judge to ensure no innocent person suffers in the bunch arrests.

He said Pakistan has set an example for the Indians to build on for protecting the rights of minorities. India should learn from Pakistan, Ramesh Kumar said.

SC orders quick arrest of those who ravaged Rahim Yar Khan temple

Earlier last week in a swift move, SCP ordered that not only the perpetrators behind vandalizing the Hindu temple in Bhong be instantly arrested but made to pay for the rehabilitation of the Hindu worship place.

In its Suo Moto notice taken yesterday against the ransacking of Rahim Yar Khan temple of Hindu community, the top court reprimanded the police SHO for arresting the eight-year-old kid and instructed the police to remove him from his post.

What does an eight-year-old know of the religion, Chief Justice inquired, asking if the police dont have children of their own?

Those who incited the violence and conflict must also be held accountable, said the SC’s preliminary order on the proceedings the top court initiated on its own motion.