India should refrain from commenting on Pakistan-US ties: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reacted to unwarranted remarks by the Indian Minister for External Affairs regarding Pakistan and the United States (US) bilateral ties, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said in a statement that India also needs serious introspection of its diplomatic conduct.

Responding to media questions about unwarranted remarks by the Indian Minister for External Affairs, the FO spokesperson said that Pakistan has a longstanding and broad-based relationship with the United States, which has been vital in promoting peace, security and stability in the region.

“In recent months Pakistan-US relations have become robust and multidimensional, further deepening people-to-people and bilateral ties. Both countries are constructively engaged to maintain regional peace and security,” said Ahmad.

“India is strongly urged to respect basic norms of inter-state relations and refrain from commenting on the bilateral ties between the US and Pakistan. India also needs serious introspection of its diplomatic conduct,” he added.

