India signs $7 billion deal for 156 combat helicopters

NEW DELHI: India will buy 156 combat helicopters for its air force and army in a deal worth over $7.3 billion, the defence ministry said on Friday, marking one of the biggest purchases this financial year in the country’s drive to modernise its military.

The dual-engine ‘Prachand’ helicopter manufactured by Indian warplane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd is powered by engines co-developed with France’s Safran and can operate at an altitude of 5,000 metres and above.

India has been making efforts to boost its domestic defence production to achieve self-reliance and shield itself from disruptions in global supply chains after being the world’s top arms importer for years, with Russia as its main supplier.

New Delhi’s recent defence purchases are driven by its aim to modernise its armed forces by gradually weaning them off their Soviet-origin weapons and boost their capabilities in the face of arch-rival China’s growing military strength.

India’s defence ministry said it signed two contracts for 66 helicopters for its air force and 90 for its army, and that the supply is expected to begin after three years.

“This decision marks a major boost to India’s combat capabilities and self-reliance in defence,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote in a social media post. “Helicopter ‘Prachand’ is a powerful machine.”

The Indian Air Force first began inducting the helicopter into its fleet in 2022. Indian defence officials have previously said that nations in Africa, South East Asia and Latin America have shown interest in buying it from India.