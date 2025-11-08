India signs deal to buy 113 US engines for its Tejas fighter jets

NEW DELHI: India signed a deal on Friday to buy 113 engines from General Electric to power an advanced variant of its home-produced Tejas fighter jets, in a sign of warming ties with the U.S. following months of tariff-induced tensions.

The Tejas Mk-1A fighters are crucial for India’s efforts to shore up its air force’s depleting fighter squadrons and replace ageing jets in the face of neighbouring China’s growing military strength and support for New Delhi’s arch-rival Pakistan.

But the rollout of the fighter has been delayed due to slow deliveries from GE of 99 engines ordered in 2021, of which only four have arrived so far. GE has blamed supply chain issues following COVID-19.

FOLLOW-ON ORDER

Friday’s deal is a follow-on order to power more of the fighters, with the engines expected to be delivered over five years from 2027, Indian state-owned warplane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd said in a statement after the signing. It did not mention the deal value.

India’s relations with the U.S. had soured after President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50% in August as punishment for New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil, which led New Delhi to pause purchases of U.S. defence equipment.

Trump said last month that he planned to reach a trade deal with India, and on Thursday told reporters in Washington that trade talks were going well, and he could visit India next year.

The comment followed a reduction in purchases of Russian oil by Indian refiners after U.S. sanctions last month on Russia’s top two producers.

Trump was due to visit India this year for the summit of leaders of the Quad grouping, which comprises Australia, Japan, India and the United States.

But Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said last month that the summit would likely be held in the first quarter of 2026, and that Trump “has a busy period” ahead in 2025.