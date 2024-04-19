Popular ‘Fish Curry Masla’ recalled over alleged presence of pesticide

The authorities in Singapore recalled a popular spice blend imported from India amid allegations that it contained pesticide believed unsuitable for human consumption.

The recall came after the Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong revealed the presence of ethylene oxide beyond the permissible limits, an Indian media outlet reported.

“The Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong has issued a notification on the recall of Everest Fish Curry Masala from India due to the presence of ethylene oxide at levels exceeding permissible limits,” the Singapore Food Agency said in a statement.

The importer Sp Muthiah & Sons Pte. Ltd which imports Everest Fish Curry Masala from India has been directed to begin the process of recalling the products from the Singaporean market.

It is pertinent to mention that ethylene oxide is used as a pesticide for fumigation in agricultural produce. The compound is prohibited for use in food products.

According to authorities in Singapore, Everest Fish Curry Masala posed a health risk to consumers amid the presence of ethylene oxide at levels exceeding the permissible limits.

“Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice. Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries,” the SFA statement read.