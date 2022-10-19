Stray dogs eat abandoned woman’s body

In a horrific and heart-wrenching incident, stray dogs ate the body of an old woman in India. The abandoned body was on the roadside before the stray dogs tore it down in the Indian state of Karnataka.

As per details, the old woman was abandoned by her family and she was living on the roadside. Soon after her death, the stray dogs ate her body which was lying on the roadside without any funeral rites.

Currently, there are many abandoned senior citizens in Karnataka. The locals have been demanding the government to build an old age home but the Indian government has paid heed to their demand yet.

More than 100 such persons are staying at the pilgrimage centre. The taluka administration has shifted around 25 of them to old age home. For the past two decades the temple trust has been performing last rites of the dead.

Deputy Commissioner Yashwant Gurukar said that he has directed District Senior Citizens Welfare Department to conduct a survey in Ganagapur and shift such people to old age homes.

