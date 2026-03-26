India to end home season with five Australia Tests
- By AFP -
- Mar 26, 2026
India will host Australia in a high-profile five-Test series starting January next year to end the 2026/27 home season, the country’s cricket board announced on Thursday.
“The season will culminate with the prestigious and much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, featuring a five-match Test series against Australia, beginning on January 21, 2027, in Nagpur,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India said.
“The contest will then move to Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad,” the board said.
India suffered a 2-0 Test whitewash against South Africa at home last year and are placed sixth in the World Test Championship table led by Australia.
India’s home season will begin with a white-ball series including three one-day matches and five T20 internationals against the West Indies starting September 27.
The cricketing powerhouse will host Sri Lanka in December 2026 for a white-ball series including three ODI and three T20I matches.
Zimbabwe will be in India for three 50-over matches in January.
India home fixtures 2026/27:
West Indies in India:
September 27: 1st ODI, Thiruvananthapuram
September 30: 2nd ODI, Guwahati
October 3: 3rd ODI, New Chandigarh
October 6: 1st T20I, Lucknow
October 9: 2nd T20I, Ranchi
October 11: 3rd T20I, Indore
October 14: 4th T20I, Hyderabad
October 17: 5th T20I, Bengaluru
Sri Lanka in India:
December 13: 1st ODI, New Delhi
December 16: 2nd ODI, Bengaluru
December 19: 3rd ODI, Ahmedabad
December 22: 1st T20I, Rajkot
December 24: 2nd T20I, Cuttack
December 27: 3rd T20I, Pune
Zimbabwe in India:
January 3: 1st ODI, Kolkata
January 6: 2nd ODI, Hyderabad
January 9: 3rd ODI, Mumbai
Australia in India:
January 21-25: 1st Test, Nagpur
January 29-February 2: 2nd Test, Chennai
February 11-15: 3rd Test, Guwahati
February 19-23: 4th Test, Ranchi
February 27-March 3: 5th Test, Ahmedabad