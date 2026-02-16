India vs. Pakistan: Cricket fraternity reacts after India win

After India defeated Pakistan handily on Sunday to record their third consecutive group-stage victory in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, reactions have poured in from across the cricketing world.

At the R. Premadasa Stadium, Ishan Kishan’s blistering 77 helped India reach 175-7, even after Pakistan’s spin-heavy attack managed to partially apply the brakes following the openers’ departure. To secure the win, the tournament co-hosts’ clinical performance dismissed Pakistan for 114 in 18 overs.

Former players and commentators widely criticized the result. Writing on X (formerly Twitter), former Test cricketer Mohammad Yousuf emphasized the need for accountability and new talent, arguing that Pakistan’s persistent struggles against elite nations necessitate a shift in strategy.

“Time’s up for Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab. Pakistan’s T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides,” Yousuf stated.

Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja also took aim at Pakistan’s batting collapse and lack of progress against a familiar bowling attack. In a post, he wrote: “Well, that was a bit of a disaster—especially the batting!! India have been fielding the same bowling attack against Pakistan for the last 2–3 years and every time the batsmen have been woefully ordinary… no growth.”

Cricket statisticians also shared eye-opening stats regarding Babar Azam’s performance in major ICC events, noting that Azam has not hit a six against a Full Member team in a T20 World Cup since the 2021 match against India in Dubai. Furthermore, since that same 2021 fixture, Shaheen Afridi has managed just three wickets against India, averaging 59.00 with an economy rate of 9.

International voices joined the local analysis as well. “India seem to intimidate Pakistan on the cricket field. They are so much better in all facets of the game and [have] such a better mentality for coping with the huge occasion,” stated former England captain Michael Vaughan.