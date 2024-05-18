Indian actor Banita Sandhu joins ‘Bridgerton’ season 3; shares BTS pictures

Bollywood actor Banita Sandhu has joined the cast of the regency-era romance series ‘Bridgerton’ for the recently released season 3.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Banita Sandhu, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Varun Dhawan starrer slice-of-life drama ‘October’ and played a pivotal role in Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sardar Udham’, appears in the new season of Netflix’s hit series as Ms Sita Malhotra.

Her character is anticipated to bring fresh dynamics among the bachelors, amid the brewing romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Following her surprise appearance in the series, Sandhu turned to her Instagram handle with a series of behind-the-scenes pictures with fellow cast members and from the sets of the show, to share her journey of ‘Bridgerton’. “Had a Ton of fun,” she wrote in the caption of the seven-photo-gallery, which mainly sees her flaunting her Victorian fits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banita Sandhu (@banitasandhu)

Further expressing her gratitude for the opportunity, the actor added, “So grateful to have had the opportunity to immerse myself in the Bridgerton universe, being able to dress up and join the world of @juliaquinnauthor’s incredible characters. Thank you @netflix and @shondaland for a wonderful experience that I will forever cherish.”

“Wish I could keep the costumes though,” she wished in the end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Notably, the eight-episodic latest season of ‘Bridgerton’, divided into two parts, follows the romance of Penelope and Colin, as the couple goes from being friends to lovers.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 dives into friends-to-lovers romance