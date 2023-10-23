Indian actor Dalip Tahil sentenced to two months in jail

Indian film actor, Dalip Tahil has been sentenced to two months in jail in the 2018 drunk driving, hit-and-run case.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, veteran Bollywood actor, Dalip Tahil, best known for films like ‘Judwaa’ and ‘Baazigar’ among others, has been handed a two-month jail sentence in the hit-and-run case, where he rammed his car into an auto-rickshaw while drunk-driving in 2018, injuring a woman.

‘Relying on the evidence of the doctor who opined that smell of the alcohol was found and pupils were dilated’, a magistrate’s court convicted Tahil, 70, reported the outlet.

Reacting to the verdict, after five years of the accident, the actor stated, “I respect judge and decisions taken in magistrate’s court. We are challenging the entire decision and the entire verdict in the higher court. We prefer to challenge the whole decision. It was a suspended sentence and most importantly I would like to say, there were minor injuries in the incident. I did not injure anyone.”

For the unversed, Tahil was involved in a car accident in the Khar area of Mumbai, India, in 2018.

Earlier reports had claimed that the woman suffered injuries in her back and neck due to the collision and the actor was arrested by the cops at that time, but was later released on bail.

Reportedly, the veteran tried to flee the scene after the incident but was caught in a traffic jam due to processions, after which affected passengers caught and confronted him. He had also refused to give blood samples after the accident.

Arrest warrant issued against Zareen Khan in cheating case