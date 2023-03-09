Indian actor-director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

Prominent Indian actor-director Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66, close friend Anupam Kher confirmed.

In his tweet in the early hours of Thursday, Kher wrote: “I know that death is the ultimate truth but never in my dreams I thought that I would have to write that about my best friend Satish Kaushik.”

“A sudden full stop to 45 years of friendship. Life will never be the same without you Satish! Om Shanti,” he added further with the monochromatic picture of the two.

Speaking to an Indian news agency, the veteran confirmed that Kaushik suffered a heart attack in the early hours of Thursday. Reportedly, the late actor was at a friend’s home in the capital city of Delhi.

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

“He [Kaushik] felt uneasy and he told driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am,” Kher told the outlet.

Several of his industry fellows mourned the death of the veteran and offered their condolences to the family.

Shocked to hear of the passing of our beloved Satish Kaushik ji. A most gentle, kind and loving person. Always happy and smiling. A huge loss to our industry. Rest in peace dearest Satish uncle. We will all miss you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) March 9, 2023

As per the reports, the body of the deceased was brought to the Deen Dayal Hospital in the metropolitan at 5.30 am and has been kept in the mortuary, while the postmortem will be done at 11 am. After that, the body will be shifted to Mumbai.

Today, we’ve lost one of the finest of the film industry. His memory will be a blessing to all those who knew and loved him. Heartfelt condolences to the family. #RestInPeace #SatishKaushik pic.twitter.com/3UWxP4cOb5 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 9, 2023

Born on April 13, 1956, Satish Kaushik was an alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India. He was best known for his roles in films like ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron’, ‘Mr India’, ‘Deewana Mastana’ and ‘Udta Punjab’.

‘Mirzapur actor dies of heart attack after receiving award

Moreover, as a filmmaker, he has credits including the cult romantic tragedy, ‘Tere Naam’.

Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vwCp2PA64u — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2023

Satish Kaushik is survived by his wife and daughter.

