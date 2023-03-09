Thursday, March 9, 2023
Indian actor-director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

Prominent Indian actor-director Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66, close friend Anupam Kher confirmed.

In his tweet in the early hours of Thursday, Kher wrote: “I know that death is the ultimate truth but never in my dreams I thought that I would have to write that about my best friend Satish Kaushik.”

“A sudden full stop to 45 years of friendship. Life will never be the same without you Satish! Om Shanti,” he added further with the monochromatic picture of the two.

Speaking to an Indian news agency, the veteran confirmed that Kaushik suffered a heart attack in the early hours of Thursday. Reportedly, the late actor was at a friend’s home in the capital city of Delhi.

“He [Kaushik] felt uneasy and he told driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am,” Kher told the outlet.

Several of his industry fellows mourned the death of the veteran and offered their condolences to the family.

As per the reports, the body of the deceased was brought to the Deen Dayal Hospital in the metropolitan at 5.30 am and has been kept in the mortuary, while the postmortem will be done at 11 am. After that, the body will be shifted to Mumbai.

Born on April 13, 1956, Satish Kaushik was an alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India. He was best known for his roles in films like ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron’, ‘Mr India’, ‘Deewana Mastana’ and ‘Udta Punjab’. 

Moreover, as a filmmaker, he has credits including the cult romantic tragedy, ‘Tere Naam’.

Satish Kaushik is survived by his wife and daughter.

