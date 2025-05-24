Indian actor Mukul Dev passes away at 54

Prominent Indian film and TV actor Mukul Dev has passed away after a prolonged illness, confirmed his friend and fellow actor Vindu Dara Singh. He was 54.

As reported by Indian media, actor Mukul Dev, best known for starring in a number of Bollywood, Punjabi and South Indian films, in addition to his work in Indian dramas, breathed his last on Friday night, in a New Delhi hospital.

While the exact cause of death is yet to be known, reports suggest that Dev was unwell for several days, including the past 8-10 days of hospitalisation. “After his parents’ death, Mukul was keeping to himself. He wouldn’t even step out of the house or meet anyone,” shared Singh, his close friend and co-star on the upcoming movie ‘Son of Sardaar 2’. “His health deteriorated in the last few days and he was in the hospital.”

“My condolences to his brother and everyone who knew and loved him. He was an amazing person, and we will all miss him,” he added.

Moreover, Singh wrote in his X post, “Rest in peace, my brother #MukulDev! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing!”

Dev is survived by his 24-year-old daughter Sia.

