Another Indian actor quits showbiz

After Zaira Wasim and Sana Khan, yet another Indian actor, Sahar Afsha has quit showbiz industry for Islam.

Actor Sahar Afsha, predominantly known for her work in Indian Bhojpuri and Tamil film industries, announced her decision to quit the glamour industry via a detailed note on Instagram.

“Dear Brothers and Sisters, in the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful, I want to let you know that I have chosen to leave Showbiz and will no longer be involved,” Sahar announced in the post.

She added, “I want to live my future life in accordance with Islamic teachings and with Allah’s blessings.”

Being thankful to her fans for who bestowed ‘blessings, including fame, honor, and fortune’ upon her, the celebrity admitted that she had not pictured such a life in her childhood.

“I stumbled into this industry just by chance and kept on growing. But now I have decided to renounce my Showbiz lifestyle, repent before Allah, and seek His forgiveness. I intend to live my next life according to the commands and preachings of Allah.”

She concluded the writing by saying, “I request everyone to pray that Allah accepts my repentance, blesses me with the strength to live in line with my resolve to spend my life upholding the laws of my Creator and serving mankind, and gives me the perseverance to do so.”

“And I hope that I will be remembered not for my past life but for the life to come.”

Former actor Sana Khan, who also took a similar path earlier, commented on the post. She wrote, “MashAllah my sister so happy for you. May Allah give u isteqamah in every step of your life. May u inspire everyone around you and become zariya e khair for mankind.”

Previously, several Bollywood and Pakistani celebs including Sana Khan, Zaira Wasim, and Saqib Khan among others have stepped back from the entertainment industry to follow the teachings of Islam.

Earlier this week, singer Abdullah Qureshi announced to quit the music industry for ‘religious reasons’.

