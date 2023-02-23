Indian actor Sonam Bajwa announces Pakistan tour

Indian Punjabi film actor Sonam Bajwa said she will visit Pakistan this year.

Sonam Bajwa announced her Pakistan tour during an interactive session on the social media application Twitter.

A fan requested her to visit the country. She replied, “Iss saal aavange (I will come this year)”.

Sonam Bajwa has shown interest in Pakistan previously. The actor, in a conversation with a radio portal, admitted having a ‘huge crush’ on our very own superstar Fawad Khan.

“I have a huge crush on Fawad Khan, I would have asked him for dating,” the celebrity said. “But since he’s married, so, I won’t do that, I don’t keep eye on married people,” she added.

To note, Fawad Khan has proved his mettle in Bollywood. Khan made He made his Bollywood debut in ‘Khoobsurat‘ opposite Sonam Kapoor and went on to do hit titles like ‘Kapoor & Sons’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Moreover, Sonam Bajwa said she was a big fan of Sajal Aly.

“She is phenomenal and I feel so happy sharing that I’ve learned so much from her, she’s extraordinary and I think you’d agree,” Sonam Bajwa gushed.

