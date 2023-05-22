Indian actress dies in horrible road accident

India actor Suchandra Dasgupta died in a road accident after returning from a shooting in Bengal state.

India new agency India.com reported Suchandra Dasgupta met with a road accident when returning home in Panihati city from the sets in Sodepur district.

The deceased had booked a motorcycle through an application. The two-wheeler’s driver hit the brakes when a cyclist came in front of them.

She fell from the bike before coming under a truck. She died on the spot despite her wearing a helmet, which broke into pieces.

The truck driver got arrested later.

Suchandra Dasgupta has worked in several popular Bengali serials. She rose to fame by playing a supporting role in the show ‘Gauri‘.