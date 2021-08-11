Indian, Afghan accounts involved in maligning Pakistan: NSA

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf revealed on Wednesday that Indian and Afghan social media accounts were involved in peddling anti-Pakistan propaganda.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry, he said Indian and Afghan accounts, including those belonging to Afghan officials, were used to repeatedly malign Pakistan.

The NSA said a narrative was being pushed to paint Pakistan in a negative light and park the entire blame for failures in the decades old war in Afghanistan at Islamabad’s door.

Fawad Chaudhry said the Digital Media Wing of his ministry analysed social media trends run over the past two years from June 2019 to August 2021.

India led anti-Pakistan trends on social media and the biggest player in Pakistan that helped New Delhi peddle propaganda against Islamabad were the PTM and people associated with it, he revealed and added people part of the current Afghan government were also involved in the propaganda.

“The PTM led as many as 150 anti-Pakistan trends on Twitter over the past two years, garnering 3.7 million tweets,” Chaudhry disclosed, adding it also actively supported Baloch separatists.

“On August 14, 2020, the PTM started a trend on Twitter titled “Baloch Solidarity Day” that garnered 150,000 tweets from Indian accounts in a single day,” he pointed out.