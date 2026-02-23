Indian Air Force grounds entire Tejas fleet after another crash

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has grounded its entire fleet of Tejas light combat aircraft following a recent accident involving one of the jets during a training sortie earlier this month, Indian media reported on Monday.

A HAL Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) was involved in an incident on February 7, 2026, at a frontline air base in India. The aircraft reportedly sustained significant structural damage after overshooting the runway during a routine training flight.

Initial assessments suggest a possible technical malfunction or brake failure may have contributed to the incident, though investigations are still underway. According to The Times of India, the pilot ejected safely and did not suffer serious injuries.

In response, the IAF has temporarily grounded all operational Tejas jets — around 30 single-seat aircraft — to conduct comprehensive technical inspections and safety checks across the fleet.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), India’s state-owned aircraft manufacturer, has denied media reports claiming that a Tejas jet crashed earlier this month. In a statement, the Bengaluru-based company described the event as “a minor technical incident on the ground.”

This marks the third Tejas-related mishap since the aircraft’s induction into service. In March 2024, a Tejas jet crashed near Jaisalmer following a demonstration flight, with the pilot ejecting safely. In November 2025, another Tejas aircraft went down during the Dubai Airshow, resulting in the pilot’s death. Investigations into that crash are still ongoing.

The grounding comes at a time when the Tejas Mk1A fighter programme — a more advanced variant ordered in significant numbers by the IAF — is facing delays, reportedly running nearly two years behind schedule. Slower deliveries of engines and key systems have hampered production and induction timelines, increasing pressure on India’s indigenous fighter aircraft programme.