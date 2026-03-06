Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30 crashes in Assam

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet has crashed in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, officials confirmed on Friday.

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI is a two-seat, twin-engine multirole fighter developed by Russia’s Sukhoi and manufactured in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. The aircraft forms the backbone of the Indian Air Force’s combat fleet.

According to the Indian Air Force (IAF), the aircraft went down in the Karbi Anglong district while carrying out a routine training mission.

Authorities said the fighter jet had taken off on Thursday evening from Jorhat Air Force Station, located about 297 kilometres northeast of Dispur, the capital of Assam. Contact with the aircraft was subsequently lost before the crash was reported.

Officials have not yet provided details regarding the condition or whereabouts of the pilots on board.

The cause of the crash has not been disclosed, and further information is expected following an official investigation.

In June 2024, a Sukhoi Su-30MKI went missing in Maharashtra’s Nashik district during a test flight. The aircraft later crashed near Shirasgaon village in Nifad tehsil, though both the pilot and co-pilot managed to eject safely.

According to the Indian Air Force, the jet in the Nashik incident had been undergoing flight testing following an overhaul and crashed due to a technical malfunction. The pilot, Wing Commander Bokil, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited hospital for treatment.