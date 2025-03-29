WATCH: Indian anchor loses cool on Rishabh Pant, breaks TV on live show

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant left fans disappointed with his batting in the first two games of the IPL 2025.

The wicketkeeping batter scored a six-ball duck in LSG’s opening game in the IPL 2025. He followed it with a run-a-ball 15 before being dismissed in the second game.

While his team won the game, fans were left furious over Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant’s disappointing outing with the bat.

However, social media users were stunned with one incident, showing the craze and the attachment of Indian fans to their teams in the tournament.

Following Pant’s dismissal in their second IPL 2025 game, an Indian anchor, who was covering the game on a YouTube live session, smashed a television set in a fit of rage.

Read more: Watch: MS Dhoni pulls off vintage stumping to dismiss RCB’s Salt

Furious with Rishabh Pant, the sports presenter, identified as Pankaj, broke the TV screen and almost tossed a glass table in front of him.

“IPL is going on. He (Rishabh Pant) had his chance but I’m telling you, he has become predictable. You cannot trust him. What sort of a captain is he? We don’t need a captain like him,” Pankaj is heard saying in the viral video as he throws an object at the TV screen.

The show also had Indian sports journalist Vikrant Gupta, who was seen with a wry smile on his face while Pankaj was bashing the LSG captain.