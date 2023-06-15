Indian anchor’s antics while reporting Cyclone Biparjoy go viral

A hilarious video of an Indian anchor’s antics while reporting Cyclone Biparjoy is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

The viral video showed the news anchor holding an umbrella and acted if she was reporting from a Cyclone Biparjoy-struck area in India. The journalist made it look as if she could not stand properly due to the strong winds caused by the cyclone.

Awesome reporting by @Republic_Bharat 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 50 Rs kaato iska overacting ka 🤪🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/YH5M3rg81z — Darshan Mondkar (@DaMoMusings) June 14, 2023

The clip had netizens laughing out loud and received some hilarious comments. The video used in the segment was from Hurricane Ian, which struck Florida state of the United States last year.

Hahaha…this is so ridiculous. should one feel sorry for the anchor who’s been asked to overact? — J (@j_oberoi) June 14, 2023

Aur chhatri ka bhi… bend hi nahi huyi.. bad prop😡 — Ridhi Singh (she/her) (@badassbrownmom) June 14, 2023

Indian media have exorcised shame from their senses. There’s no level to which they won’t stoop with greed for TRPs aka money. That public would watch this is doubly disturbing. @republic uses a Florida hurricane clip illustrating #Biparjoy in Gujudom pic.twitter.com/eLL4ONnLHO — Be the Change👊🏻 (@nandtara) June 15, 2023

Moreover, celebrated Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan joined in the fun with his funny take on the clip. He wrote, “Funniest thing I have seen today.”

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), in the morning forecast, had forecasted cyclone was expected to landfall between Keti Bandar and India’s Gujarat by evening.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman then said that the cyclone had “slowed down” and would not make landfall before nightfall.

“Cyclone Biparjoy has slowed down but core remains intense,” she said on Twitter. “It will not make landfall before nightfall now. More information will be shared soon from the National Disaster Management Authority.”

Speaking during a press conference in the federal capital, the climate minister said that landfall of Biparjoy at the Pakistani coastal belt has been delayed as it has been slow down and it is expected that it would hit Keti bandar area of Sindh province at midnight today.

Dust/thunderstorm rain with isolated heavy falls likely in Hub, Lasbella and Khuzdar districts of Balochistan on Thursday and Friday.

The high-intensity winds may cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures (Kutcha houses) including solar panels etc.

Storm surge of 3-4 meters (10-13 feet) is expected at the land falling point (Keti Bandar and around) which can inundate the low-lying settlements.

Sea conditions along Sindh coast may get very rough and high (2-2.5 meter) and rough to very rough (two meter) along Balochistan’s Sonmiani, Hub, Kund Malir, Ormara and surroundings).