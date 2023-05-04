Indian Army helicopter crashes in held Kashmir

An Indian Army ALH Dhruv Helicopter on Thursday crashed near Kishtwar area of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIJOK), local media reported.

The pilot and co-pilot were rescued in an injured condition. The crash took place in the hill district’s Marwah area, the officials said.

According to Indian Army officials, pilots have suffered injuries in the chopper crash but are safe.

“The crash took place near the Machna village near the Marwah Tehsil in Kishtwar. We’ll have to wait for the official response of the Indian Army about the exact circumstances in which the crash took place,” Siddhartha Talya breaks down the visuals of the helicopter crash. pic.twitter.com/5Fn9l7rYFb — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) May 4, 2023

“An Army ALH Dhruv Helicopter crashed near Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir. Pilots have suffered injuries but are safe. Further details are awaited,” Indian Army officials said.

Earlier in March, two pilots were killed after an Indian Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter crashed near the Mandala hills area in Arunachal Pradesh.

