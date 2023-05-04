Thursday, May 4, 2023
type here...
HomeInternational
Web Desk

Indian Army helicopter crashes in held Kashmir

test

An Indian Army ALH Dhruv Helicopter on Thursday crashed near Kishtwar area of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIJOK), local media reported.

The pilot and co-pilot were rescued in an injured condition. The crash took place in the hill district’s Marwah area, the officials said.

According to Indian Army officials, pilots have suffered injuries in the chopper crash but are safe.

“An Army ALH Dhruv Helicopter crashed near Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir. Pilots have suffered injuries but are safe. Further details are awaited,” Indian Army officials said.

Earlier in March, two pilots were killed after an Indian Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter crashed near the Mandala hills area in Arunachal Pradesh.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.