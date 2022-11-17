Indian bride calls off wedding over ‘cheap’ lehenga

In yet another bizarre turn of events, an Indian bride called off her marriage after receiving a ‘cheap’ lehenga from the groom’s family.

The account was reported in the Haldwani district of Uttarakhand, India, where a bride-to-be cancelled her marriage at the last moment upon receiving a ‘cheap’ lehenga in her bridal trousseau from her in-laws.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the report, the groom’s family claimed that they had bought the lehenga for the bride-to-be especially from Lucknow for INR10,000. However, when the dress was sent to the bride to be worn at the ceremony slated for November 5, she was not fine with her lehenga not being ‘mehenga’ (expensive). Reportedly, the bride found the lehenga worth INR10,000 to be cheap and refused to wear it.

Moreover, she also called off the wedding days before the ceremony.

Despite continuous attempts from both families later, and even being offered the ATM card from the to-be father-in-law, the bride was adamant about her decision and refused to get married to her fiance. According to the details, the two had gotten engaged back in June this year. The groom’s family said that they were done with all the preps for the wedding and even the invitation cards were printed and distributed, but the girl is unwilling to change her decision.

Also read: Brawl breaks out at wedding after groom’s family demands papad

Such dramatic instances are quite common in Indian weddings, given the shenanigans of desi brides and grooms.

Comments