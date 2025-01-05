Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashes in Gujarat, three die

An Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashed during a training mission in Porbandar, Gujarat. The incident resulted in the deaths of all three persons on board.

Coast Guard officials said that the helicopter had two pilots and one additional crew member. All three succumbed to their injuries following the crash.

The crew members were removed from the wreckage and taken to a hospital in Porbandar with severe burns but succumbed to their injuries.

It is to be mentioned here that a transport helicopter of the Indian Air Force crashed in Tamil Nadu, India in December 2021. The helicopter was carrying India’s Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 13 others. All people on board were killed in the crash.