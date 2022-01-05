Wednesday, January 5, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma to make Netflix debut

test

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma will make his debut on Netflix with his special comedy show titled Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet.

An Indian news agency reported that the comedian, who is the husband of fellow celebrity Ginni Chatrath, teased the project on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter.

It will be available for streaming from January 28 on the web show and video-sharing platform.

“Let’s meet on 28th January on your Netflix screen 📺 with my first stand up special Kapil Sharma: I Am Not Done Yet!” the caption of the Instagram post read.

Moreover, he shared a clip of a scene as well.

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity rose to fame with his shows titled Comedy Nights with Kapil and Family Time with Kapil.

The show sees him interviewing celebrities and asking humorous questions from them.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Apart from Indian stars, many celebrated Pakistani stars – such as Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik along with his Sania Mirza and Wasim Akram have appeared in the comedy show as well.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.