Indian comedian Kapil Sharma to make Netflix debut

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma will make his debut on Netflix with his special comedy show titled Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet.

An Indian news agency reported that the comedian, who is the husband of fellow celebrity Ginni Chatrath, teased the project on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter.

It will be available for streaming from January 28 on the web show and video-sharing platform.

“Let’s meet on 28th January on your Netflix screen 📺 with my first stand up special Kapil Sharma: I Am Not Done Yet!” the caption of the Instagram post read.

Let’s meet on 28th January on your Netflix screen 📺 with my first stand up special “Kapil sharma: I m not done yet”! #kapilsharmaonnetflix @NetflixIndia @netflix @beingustudios @GoswamiAnukalp pic.twitter.com/e0EaUt5xnB — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 5, 2022

Moreover, he shared a clip of a scene as well.

Don’t tell Netflix that I have leaked the footage 😜 “kapil sharma: I am not done yet”! @NetflixIndia @beingu_studios #kapilsharmaonnetflix ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/WlcHru0rUP — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 5, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity rose to fame with his shows titled Comedy Nights with Kapil and Family Time with Kapil.

The show sees him interviewing celebrities and asking humorous questions from them.

Apart from Indian stars, many celebrated Pakistani stars – such as Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik along with his Sania Mirza and Wasim Akram have appeared in the comedy show as well.

