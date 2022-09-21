Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Indian comedian Raju Srivastava dies at 58

Indian actor-comedian Raju Srivastava has passed away at AIIMS hospital in Delhi, at the age of 58, his family confirmed.

As per the reports from local media agencies of the country, Srivastava, who was hospitalized at AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Science) in the Indian metropolitan since August 10, breathed his last on Wednesday morning, after 41 days of hospitalization.

Following a cardiac arrest during a gym session last month, the ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ actor was rushed to the hospital where he underwent an angioplasty procedure and was kept on life support. Srivastava was on a ventilator for over two weeks, before he regained consciousness.

However, he was put back on a ventilator after suffering a high fever earlier this month. Recently, his brother, Dipoo Srivastava shared a health update on the veteran artist with media reporters, when he said, “The recovery is slow. He will be fine soon. He is stable and on a ventilator. He is still unconscious.”

“It’s been 35 days but doctors are saying they are doing their best. We need all your prayers,” the sibling had mentioned.

Several celebrities and politicians, including Indian PM Narendra Modi, mourned the death of the artist.

Raju Srivastava was one of the most celebrated comedians in the country. He was best known for participation in shows like ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, ‘Comedy Cirkus’ and ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ among others.

Srivastava is survived by his wife, Shikha and two kids.

