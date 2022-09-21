Indian comedian Raju Srivastava dies at 58

Indian actor-comedian Raju Srivastava has passed away at AIIMS hospital in Delhi, at the age of 58, his family confirmed.

As per the reports from local media agencies of the country, Srivastava, who was hospitalized at AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Science) in the Indian metropolitan since August 10, breathed his last on Wednesday morning, after 41 days of hospitalization.

Following a cardiac arrest during a gym session last month, the ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ actor was rushed to the hospital where he underwent an angioplasty procedure and was kept on life support. Srivastava was on a ventilator for over two weeks, before he regained consciousness.

Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away in Delhi at the age of 58, confirms his family. He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after experiencing chest pain & collapsing while working out at the gym. (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/kJqPvOskb5 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

However, he was put back on a ventilator after suffering a high fever earlier this month. Recently, his brother, Dipoo Srivastava shared a health update on the veteran artist with media reporters, when he said, “The recovery is slow. He will be fine soon. He is stable and on a ventilator. He is still unconscious.”

“It’s been 35 days but doctors are saying they are doing their best. We need all your prayers,” the sibling had mentioned.

Several celebrities and politicians, including Indian PM Narendra Modi, mourned the death of the artist.

Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/U9UjGcfeBK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2022

Om Shanti, Raju Bhai. A genuine comedian who made people laugh with clean humour and sharp observation. Condolences to his family and fans. #RajuSrivastav pic.twitter.com/HUzaWfhwgi — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 21, 2022

I have no words to describe this loss. You have left us all too soon. You will be missed my brother. I just can’t believe this. 😔😔💔💔#RajuSrivastav #RIP pic.twitter.com/bf5m53nLPq — Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial) September 21, 2022

Gajodhar bhaiya hume hamesha yaad rahengey. Hassi ke Shenshah Raju Srivastav Ji ke nidhan ke baare mein sun kar bohut dukh hua. He gave our world the gift of laughter. Condolences to his family during this difficult time. RIP. Om shanti…🙏 pic.twitter.com/ScqkybPQcl — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) September 21, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear about the demise of great Comedian #RajuSrivastav Ji. With his brilliant humour skills, he enthralled the audience and kept us entertained! May God give strength to his family and followers in this difficult time. Om Shanti 🙏 — Th.Biswajit Singh (@BiswajitThongam) September 21, 2022

Saddened by untimely demise of mimicry king and excellent artist Raju Srivastav ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans.

Om Shanti. — Ram Nath Kovind (@ramnathkovind) September 21, 2022

Saddened to hear the tragic news of Raju Srivastav’s demise. May God bless his soul. You will be in our hearts forever. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/bbeBQaCug2 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 21, 2022

Raju Srivastava was one of the most celebrated comedians in the country. He was best known for participation in shows like ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, ‘Comedy Cirkus’ and ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ among others.

Srivastava is survived by his wife, Shikha and two kids.

