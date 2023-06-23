Indian communities protest outside White House amid Modi’s visit

During Modi’s visit to the United States, several Indian communities in U.S held a protest outside the White House, including Indian-origin Sikhs, Muslims, and Christian communities residing in America, ARY News reported on Friday.

The American Sikh community, the Indian American Council, and Veterans for Peace were chanting slogans vehemently. Sikh For Justice and other organizations also joined in the intense chants outside the White House.

The protesters included Indian-origin Sikhs, Muslims, and Christian communities residing in America. The demonstrators raised banners against Modi, criticizing India’s danger and Hindu extremism.

While talking to media the protestors said that the Gujarat massacre during Modi’s tenure is a shameful chapter in human history. Moreover, the Sikh protesters held Modi directly responsible for the mass killings of Sikhs in India.

Furthermore, the American Christian community expressed concern over the ongoing targeted killings of the Christian minority in Munnar town of India.

The protesters demanded accountability for the Gujarat riots, Hindu extremism, and the suppression of press freedom.