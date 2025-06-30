What is Modi hiding from the nation? Congress reacts to Defence Attache’s statement

NEW DELHI: The Indian National Congress on Monday strongly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government following revelations by India’s defence attaché to Indonesia, Captain Shiv Kumar, regarding the loss of Indian fighter jets to Pakistan.

In a statement posted on X, the Congress cited Captain Shiv Kumar’s admission during a seminar in Indonesia last month, where he acknowledged that India had lost fighter jets during the May 7 air clash with Pakistan.

The statement also referenced a prior acknowledgment by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, who had confirmed losses sustained during Operation Sindoor.

Congress accused the Modi government of withholding crucial information from the public and demanded transparency regarding the conflict and the subsequent ceasefire.

“Why is the Prime Minister refusing to convene an all-party meeting under his leadership to inform the Opposition about the truth? Why has the demand to call a special session of Parliament on this issue been rejected?” the party asked in its statement.

It further questioned, “What are PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar hiding from the nation?”

The Congress party’s sharp response comes amid growing pressure on the Modi administration to address the implications of India’s losses and the lack of communication with both Parliament and the public.

Earlier, Captain Shiv Kumar, India’s defence attaché to Indonesia, publicly acknowledged the losses during a seminar in Jakarta.

According to Indian media outlet ‘The Wire’, Shiv Kumar stated that the Indian Air Force lost fighter jets to Pakistan on the night of May 7, 2025 during its targeting of Pakistan “only because of the constraint given by the political leadership to not attack the military establishment or their air defenses”.

In a 35-minute presentation made at the seminar, Captain (IN) Shiv Kumar conceded that “I do agree we did lose some aircraft.”