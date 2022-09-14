Pakistan writes to India for dialogue over water issues next month – sources

Pakistan and India would resume their dialogue on water-related controversies in the coming month, ARY News reported citing sources.

Sources say that an Indian delegation will visit Pakistan for the second phase of the dialogues to be held under the Sindh Tas accord.

According to details, Pakistan and Indian delegations would dialogue on water-related issues specifically on the Lower Kalnai, Kero and other hydro powerplants projects under the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 (Sindh Tas accord).

The Pakistani delegation visited India for the first phase of the dialogue in May 2022 and now the Indian delegation is to visit Pakistan for the next phase of the dialogue.

The Indus Water Treaty, 1960

The Indus Waters Treaty was signed on September 19, 1960, between India and Pakistan and brokered by the World Bank. The treaty fixed and delimited the rights and obligations of both countries concerning the use of the waters of the Indus River system.

The Indus River rises in the southwestern Tibet Autonomous Region of China and flows through the disputed Kashmir region and then into Pakistan to drain into the Arabian Sea. It is joined by numerous tributaries, notably those of the eastern Punjab Plain—the Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej rivers.

