Indian designs to destabilize Balochistan through proxies will never succeed: Tarar

QUETTA: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Friday that India wanted to destabilize Balochistan through its proxies and its nefarious designs will never succeed.

Talking to the media after visiting the children injured in the Khuzdar incident and meeting with their families, the minister said the children of the nation made a great sacrifice in the heartbreaking Khuzdar bus incident.

“No one can defeat the morale of the Pakistani nation”, he said referring to the determination and high spirits of the children affected in the Khuzdar incident.

He especially mentioned Subedar Saleem who had buried his two daughters whereas his son was seriously injured in Khuzdar bus blast.

“Despite the martyrdom and injuries of his children, Subedar Saleem continued to chant slogans in favour of Pakistan in front of the ambulance,” he remarked.

Tarar said that four children of a person were seriously injured but his morale was high and he said his family was ready to give more sacrifices for the motherland.

Today, international and national media was brought to Khuzdar to inform them about the real situation in the area.

He lamented that India had attacked a soft target after its humiliating defeat in the Operation Bunyanun Marsus.

“Kulbhushan Jadhav’s arrest from Balochistan is clear manifestation of India’s involvement in terrorism. Militants Gulzar Imam Shambe and Sarfaraz Bangulzai have confessed to Indian patronage,” he maintained.

Even during Operation Marqa-e-Haq, 33 attacks took place in Balochistan which were foiled by security agencies, he added.

Attaullah Tarar announced that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir were determined to uproot the scourge of terrorism and make Balochistan a cradle of peace. He said that the DG ISPR has also presented evidences of India’s involvement in terrorist acts inside Pakistan.

The minister said that Pakistani nation was fully united and its armed forces were fully prepared to deal with terrorism.

Attaullah Tarar expressed the determination that Fitna-e-Hind will be fully exposed and its conspiracies defeated.

He questioned what obsession the Modi government had with the events in Balochistan.

Alluding to Jafar Express incident, he said Fatna-e-Hind terrorists were shown on Indian media.

These terrorists provided the videos of the Jafar Express incident to the Indian media and it was open proof of India’s direct involvement in terrorist activities in Balochistan.

He made it clear that morale and determination of Pakistani nation was high and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir were fully determined to root out terrorists from the soil of Pakistan.

India had to eat humble pie in a conventional war with six of their planes shot down and suffering a major loss in Pakistan’s counter attack.

“Our armed forces, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir, Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Babar, Naval Chief Naveed Ashraf have played an exemplary role in giving a befitting reply to Indian aggression,” Attaullah Tarar remarked.

He said all political parties, politicians and national institutions will work together to restore peace in Balochistan.

To a question, he said that all steps would be taken and necessary legislation would be done to ensure punishment to terrorists at all costs.

Taking a jibe at Indian Prime Minister Modi, he said the “butcher of Gujarat” has faced a huge defeat.

While the victory was being celebrated in Pakistan on May 10, questions were being raised about the Modi government in India.

He said Indian media, political parties and civil society were asking questions but the Modi regime had no answers.

India carried out a cowardly attack in the dark of night, which was given a befitting reply by Pakistan’s armed forces.

He opined that India in its effort to divert attention from its humiliation, its leadership had resorted to threats.

“We will expose Indian terrorist activities at all costs”, Attaullah Tarar added.

Replying to another question, he said it was Pakistan’s huge diplomatic success that Kashmir issue has once again been highlighted on the global stage.

The minister said that the government will take all possible steps to solve the problems of Balochistan with consistency and continuity.

Later, the federal information minister spoke to the families of the martyred and injured children. On this occasion appreciating their determination and courage, he said the the children martyred and injured in Khuzdar attack were pride of the nation and their sacrifices will always be remembered.