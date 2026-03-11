Indian expat wins Big Ticket draw in Dubai

DUBAI: An Indian expatriate based in Dubai has won Dh150,000 in the latest draw of the Big Ticket lottery in Abu Dhabi.

Manoj Natrajan, 53, originally from Kerala, has been living and working in Dubai for more than two decades. For years, he and five of his friends have been regularly purchasing Big Ticket entries every month, hoping their persistence would eventually pay off.

Their long wait finally ended during Big Ticket’s Series 284, when Natrajan was announced as one of four winners in the draw’s “Big Win” segment.

Speaking about the moment, Natrajan said the victory came as a surprise. “It was completely unexpected, but I’m very happy,” he said.

Under normal circumstances, Big Win contestants are invited to the Big Ticket studio to participate in a game where they have a chance to win prizes ranging from Dh50,000 to Dh150,000.

However, this week’s draw followed a different format due to the current situation in the region. To ensure winners did not miss out, the organisers awarded each of them the maximum prize of Dh150,000.

Natrajan encouraged others to try their luck in the draw, urging participants to remain optimistic and persistent.

Meanwhile, Big Ticket has also launched its latest promotion, offering a grand prize of Dh20 million, which will be announced during the live draw scheduled for April 3.